VIDEO: What PERSONAL Vehicle Does Tucker Carlson Drive? And Once You See, Tell Us If You're SURPRISED...

Agent001 submitted on 8/6/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:59:00 AM
Views : 498 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Did you think this would be his vehicle?What is Tucker Carlson's Daily Driver? A 1987 Chevy Silverado."There are no electronics in this. There's no air conditioning, there's no radio, and there's no way for the government to turn off my engine if I'm disobedient."@TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/AloJaIaubz— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 5, 2024
What is Tucker Carlson's Daily Driver? A 1987 Chevy Silverado."There are no electronics in this. There's no air conditioning, there's no radio, and there's no way for the government to turn off my engine if I'm disobedient."@TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/AloJaIaubz— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 5, 2024
What is Tucker Carlson's Daily Driver? A 1987 Chevy Silverado."There are no electronics in this. There's no air conditioning, there's no radio, and there's no way for the government to turn off my engine if I'm disobedient."@TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/AloJaIaubz
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news