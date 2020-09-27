VIDEO: When Idiot's Use Tesla's AutoPilot.

Agent001 submitted on 9/30/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:28:29 PM
This isn't the first example but its a recent sample of what we'll call "When Idiots Use Tesla's AutoPilot".
Note to videographer...you realize police watch social media too?So what we'd like to know is what goes through your mind when you see someone pull stunts like this?Spies discuss... View this post on Instagram The new upgrades got the Tesla ?? Driving me to breakfast ?? ?? #TeslaGang A post shared by House of Toyz Custom Rims (@houseoftoyz) on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:12am PDT
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
