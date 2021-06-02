VIDEO: Winter Car Wars FACE-OFF! Tesla Model Y Vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E. WHO Walks Away The Winner?

Agent001 submitted on 2/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:21:30 PM
Views : 346 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
We were impressed by how the Mach E felt behind the wheel, but it's hard to argue it's a better value than the Tesla.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news