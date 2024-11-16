VIOLATION!!!! Should They TAKE AWAY This Person's Audi RS5 For This BLASPHEMOUS Wrong?

Oh boy, where do we start with this automotive spectacle? Picture this: an Audi RS5, a car with the grace of a gazelle and the power of a... well, a really fast gazelle. But in the hands of this Redditor, it's more like a gazelle on roller skates, blindfolded, and being chased by a cheetah. "Someone take this person's RS5 away" isn't just a plea; it's a public service announcement. This isn't just reckless driving; it's an audition for "Cirque du Soleil: Car Edition." If Darwin had seen this, he'd slap an 'Idiot' sticker on the car, just to save the gene pool. Remember folks, horsepower doesn't equate to horsemanship.











Someone take this persons RS5 away from them...

byu/247emerg inAudi



Read Article