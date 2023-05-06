VIRTUAL INSANITY FOR $3500. Tell Us What USED Car You'd Buy INSTEAD Of The New Apple Vision Pro Glasses?

Apple's highly anticipated release of the Vision Pro Goggles has generated significant buzz and excitement among technology enthusiasts and Apple fans worldwide. However, like any major product launch, it has also attracted a fair share of criticism and skepticism on social media platforms, particularly Twitter.



One of the main criticisms revolves around the price tag of the Vision Pro Goggles. Apple is known for its premium pricing strategy, and these goggles are no exception. Twitter users have taken to the platform to express their concerns about the affordability of the product, questioning whether the features and functionalities justify the steep price. Many argue that the goggles are simply out of reach for the average consumer, which has led to accusations of Apple catering only to the elite.



Another point of contention on Twitter is the perceived lack of innovation in the Vision Pro Goggles. Some users argue that the goggles do not bring any groundbreaking features or capabilities to the market. Instead, they see the product as a rebranding or repackaging of existing augmented reality (AR) technologies. Critics claim that Apple has failed to live up to its reputation as an innovative powerhouse, and this sentiment has sparked debates and discussions across the platform.



For $3500 is the number one trending subject on Twitter right now.



Needless to say, they are getting ROASTED on Twitter and let us tell you there are some TRUE GEMS in their comments like...



"For $3500 the box better have $2500 in it."

"For $3500 I will personally come to your house and move your couch closer to the TV"

"For $3500 you get an Eyephone"



