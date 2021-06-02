VIRTUE SIGNALER'S REJOICE! Name Something SILLIER Than Audi Bragging They're The Number One EV In NORWAY. Bet You CAN'T.

Agent001 submitted on 2/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:53:02 PM

Views : 496 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

We're the number one EV in Norway clamors Audi! Wow!

Are YOU impressed? THEY'RE SAVING THE WORLD!

SALMON are jumping for joy in the lakes and rivers!

BTW, don't look behind those sales numbers in Norway to find out who is buying most of them nor the deal Audi probably had to cut to sell them.



Rather, come up with things that are BIGGER than being the number one selling EV in Norway.

I'll start!

Being number one in EV's in Norway is like being number one in....

MONACO for car sales per capita! Yippee!!!!! TELL THE WORLD!!!!

Let's hear your best spies!

And watch these funny Audi Norway commercials to get ideas..







