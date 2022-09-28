VP Harris Promises South Korea She Will Give Their EV Concerns The Same Attention She Did The Border Crisis

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to work with South Korea to resolve a trade dispute stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act, as the longtime allies reaffirmed their defense ties in the Indo-Pacific theater.

Harris, visiting Tokyo to attend former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe's funeral, told South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Tuesday she "understood" his country's concerns about tax incentives for electric vehicles under the law, according to a U.S. readout. "They pledged to continue to consult as the law is implemented," it added.



