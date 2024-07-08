VP Pick Tim Walz Plans To Make Electric Vehicles Your Only Choice

Vice President Kamala Harris, now officially the Democratic presidential nominee, today announced today that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be her running mate. If Harris wins the election come November, Walz’s support would further help the Democrats in implementing the current administration’s landmark climate policies. That's because Walz is a strong advocate for electric vehicles.
 
Walz vigorously pushed for Minnesota to adopt California’s strict tailpipe emissions standards back in 2021. His efforts spearheaded Minnesota to become the first Midwestern state, and one of 17 states overall, to implement the Golden State’s strict emissions standards.


