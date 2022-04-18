VW CEO DIESS: 'We Have To Become Relevant In The U.S.' Guess What Herb? Not With YOUR Product Plans!

I made a prediction about 18 months ago.



"In 10 years the German's will be as irrelevant in the USA consumer market as the English and the Italian's."



And ALREADY we're beginning to see the cracks being exposed. And when you look through them it AIN'T pretty.



In an interview with 60 Minutes VW CEO Herbert Diess said 'We have to become relevant in the U.S.'



And they think the Microbus is going to do that for them?



Newsflash Herbie...NOT HAPPENING. The balloon is slowly losing air and prospects AREN'T promising you'll fix it and it will fly again here.



Are we wrong? If so, PROVE IT!



In a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday night on CBS newsmagazine "60 Minutes," Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess spoke to Leslie Stahl about the automaker's challenges in the U.S., turmoi...




