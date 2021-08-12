VW CEO Loses Some Power After "EV Is The Future" Comments But Remains In Leadership Position

Volkswagen Auto Group CEO Herbert Diess will lose some of his powers but will remain the leader of Europe’s largest carmaker after comments made last month put his job in jeopardy.

Diess indicated during a meeting with VW brass in November that a slow transition to electric vehicles could cost 35,000 Volkswagen employees their jobs. This comment did not sit well with VW’s labor representatives, who pulled Diess’ leadership into question. Ultimately, Diess was on the hot seat and a Supervisory Board met to discuss his future. It did not seem bright.