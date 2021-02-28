VW Celebrates A Happy 45th Birthday With The Debut Of The 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45

The first ever Volkswagen Golf GTI made its debut 45 years ago. What started out as a limited production hot hatch (only 5,000 units were originally planned) turned into a cult favourite that sold in excess of 2.3 million units today. So, to celebrate its birthday, the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 was created.



As the name implies, the exclusive edition model is based on the Golf GTI Clubsport, and so power comes from the same EA888 evo4 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 300 PS and 400 Nm. A seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox sends drive to the front wheels, helping it do the century dash in under six seconds.



Being a Clubsport model, it sits 15 mm lower than a standard GTI, and is slightly softer sprung to cope with the Nürburgring Nordschleife’s undulating surfaces. There’s also the fifth “Special” drive mode, increased positive camber at the front axle, and larger rotors.

















