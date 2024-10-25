VW Dealers In Shock Over Decision To By Pass Them And Sell Scout Vehicles Direct

VW dealerships in the United States hoping to get a piece of the action with the new Scout Terra pickup and Traveler SUV are out of luck. The revived brand has confirmed that these models will be sold directly to customers, bypassing the traditional dealership network. For the past few years, VW’s leadership has been debating the best way to market vehicles from its American-based startup. Dealerships had suspected as early as May 2022 that Scout might adopt a direct sales model, well before the new models were officially unveiled. VW offered them no assurances that they’d be included in the sales process, leaving many dealers bracing for disappointment.



