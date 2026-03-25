VW Denies It Plans to Make Weapons To Make Up For Lost Sales

It’s not uncommon, in times of war, for factories that produce otherwise benign products to be converted to support weapons manufacturing. Carmakers are particularly targeted by this switch in times of need, as they are the ones who generally possess the means, know-how, and manpower to assemble anything from tanks to bombs. Because of this, when I first came across a bit of news saying that German carmaker Volkswagen is in talks with Rafael, the maker of the Iron Dome air defense system, to have its facility in Osnabrück converted to produce parts for the system, I wasn’t all that surprised.



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