VW Executive Returns To China From Trip To Thailand - Fails Entry Drug Test And Is Deported

Agent009 submitted on 10/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:43:25 PM

Views : 368 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Thought you’d just had a bad day at the office? Well, it likely pales in comparison to VW’s chief marketing officer and head of product strategy for China, Jochen Sengpiehl, who was recently deported from the country after a positive drug test on his return from a trip to Thailand.
 
Sengpiehl reportedly tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine. He was detained for ten days in China – a nation with strict drug laws – before being sent back to Germany. He had spent more than two years working in China.


Read Article


VW Executive Returns To China From Trip To Thailand - Fails Entry Drug Test And Is Deported

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)