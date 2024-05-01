VW, Ford And Tesla Push UK For Tougher ZEV Mandates So They Can Sell More EVs

The UK government’s aggressive push towards electric vehicles (EVs) has encountered resistance from some major automakers. But at the same time, some of the EV sector’s biggest players also argued that the UK’s EV goals are actually not tough enough.



Citing documents that it was reportedly able to view, The Guardian noted that Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, and Nissan were among the carmakers that are requesting delays in the rollout of the UK’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate. In contrast, Tesla, Ford, and Volkswagen called for the ZEV mandate to be tougher on carmakers.





