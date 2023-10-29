VW Group DELAYS the Intro Of The Porsche Macan EV AGAIN! It's ALREADY FOUR YEARS LATE So What's DIFFERENCE?

The drama at Volkswagen’s Cariad unit continues. VW plans to cut around 2,000 jobs while delaying the (already delayed) new software architecture due to be used in upcoming Porsche and Audi EVs.

According to German news outlet Manager Magazin, the board of directors approved the plan at a meeting this week.

As reported, the job cuts at the software unit are expected to start next year, extending into the end of 2025, citing VW Group lead managers.

Volkswagen’s new 1.2 software, set to debut in the new Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron, is being delayed by 16-18 weeks. Meanwhile, the full-scale 2.0 platform is being completely redeveloped.

