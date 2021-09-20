VW Intended The ID.LIFE To Be A TIMELESS Design - Did They Accomplish That Goal?

Volkswagen had a very busy week at the Munich Motor Show earlier this month and that included it unveiling the all-electric ID.LIFE, a concept previewing a new entry-level EV from the brand.

Whereas most other ID-badged models all have very similar styling, the ID.LIFE was presented with a more unique look and complete with some retro influences. During a recent interview with Autoblog, the head of VW design Jozef Kaban said the brand wanted to create a new vehicle with a timeless design.