VW Investigates As Chinese Beetle EV Hits The Market

Great Wall’s ORA Ballet and Punk Cat will officially launch in China on March 30, despite VW’s lawyers previously stating they were looking into it given its similarities to the iconic Beetle.

The first production images of the ORA Ballet and Punk Cat emerged in December. The former is a more ‘feminine’ version of the Punk Cat unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show last April and obviously takes significant design inspiration from the Beetle.

When the Punk Cat was first showcased, VW acknowledged it was investigating the matter “with regard to any violations of utility model or design rights of Volkswagen AG and reserves the right to take any necessary legal steps.” It is unclear if the automaker will pursue any legal action.