VW Issues Eye Opening Data On The Cost Of Owning Fossil Fuel Vehicles Vs EVs

VW, the world’s largest producer of fossil-powered vehicles (by revenue), has produced a graphic comparing its diesel offerings to its electric ones, showing how across several model lines, the electric models come out way ahead in terms of total cost savings

The data in VW’s graphic comes from Auto Zeitung, a German car magazine. The magazine did a series of tests of diesel and electric SUVs from various manufacturers, picking the closest equivalents within each manufacturer and pitting them against each other in specs and total cost of ownership.



