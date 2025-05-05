VW Issues Stop Sale On ID.Buzz Because Back Seat Area Is Too Spacious

I don’t know about you, but I consider comfort paramount to travel, whether by car, boat, plane, whatever. Walking? Comfy shoes minimize the likelihood of blisters. But here we are, seeing vehicle recalls for seats that are too wide. Man, 2025 is such a wacky timeline.

In a recall issued last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that the third-row seat of some 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz vehicles “fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, ‘Occupant Crash Protection.'” Say what? There’s way too much room back there.