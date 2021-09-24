VW MicroBus That WALKS ON WATER? AND, Includes An Asian Sex Robot Option?

Italian freelance automotive designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini has announced a new wave of products called Floating Motors “resto-floats” (or restored floats), in which he starts with a classic car design, clones it in fiberglass or carbon fiber, and retrofits it with a floating hull and gas or electric motors. Basically, he turns classic cars into completely functional, modern boats that are suitable for having fun on lakes and small bodies of water



And from the photos it seems it includes an Asian sex robot to sail the seas with.













Read Article