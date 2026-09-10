VW Said The ID4 Was A Tesla KILLER! Looks Like We Found Out That The ID Meant I'M DEAD!

Volkswagen’s ID.4 didn’t just fail—it performed a public autopsy of the company’s electric dreams while still technically on the lot. The compact crossover that was supposed to prove Germany could out-engineer Tesla and out-volume Toyota has instead become a case study in corporate delusion, software slapstick, and the kind of wishful thinking usually reserved for lottery tickets and reunion tours.



Production at Chattanooga ended earlier this year. Sales cratered so hard that even the end-of-tax-credit rush couldn’t save them; one quarter they moved a few hundred units while the Atlas next door kept the lights on. Now remaining inventory is being shoved out the door with five-figure “customer bonuses” that read less like incentives and more like ransom notes. The ID.Tiguan is coming to replace it, which is Volkswagen’s polite way of saying the original nameplate has been quietly taken out behind the barn. The CEO has already confessed that the ID cars weren’t “true Volkswagens.” Translation: we spent years and billions building something even our own boss is embarrassed to claim.



The problems were never subtle. Early software was so glitchy that owners joked the car had more personality than reliability—mostly the personality of a moody teenager. Capacitive controls turned simple tasks into scavenger hunts. Door-handle recalls stopped sales cold. Then came the battery issues: multiple recalls, thermal concerns, and the latest advice to owners of tens of thousands of cars to please, for the love of God, stop charging past 80 percent until someone figures out why the pack might decide to become an outdoor fireplace. An electric vehicle whose main selling point is “please don’t fill it up” is less a mobility solution and more a mobile reminder of engineering optimism colliding with reality.



Styling didn’t help. The ID.4 looked like every other anonymous crossover designed by a committee that had been shown a Tesla and told “make it more Volkswagen, but also cheaper, and also European.” Range and charging were competitive on paper and less so when real-world software and network frustrations entered the chat. Meanwhile Chinese brands and a few American ones kept iterating faster. VW’s modular platform strategy promised scale and instead delivered a platform that proved hard to fix once the first wave of complaints arrived.



The broader picture is even more awkward. While Europe still moves ID cars, the American experiment collapsed under the weight of its own ambitions, the disappearance of tax credits, and a market that decided gas SUVs were still the safer bet. Volkswagen pivoted the Tennessee plant back to Atlas production so fast it looked like a magic trick. The company that once bet the future on “Intelligent Design” has now clarified the acronym for everyone who was still confused.



ID.4: I’m Dead. Volkswagen: still insisting the next one will be different. At this point the wishful thinking has its own loyalty program.











The Volkswagen ID 4 is dead... long live the ID Tiguan. The brand's seminal electric SUV has been overhauled with a fresh look and new name ?? https://t.co/YyeoYS7fJv https://t.co/CUuC2W5pqz — Autocar (@autocar) October 9, 2026



