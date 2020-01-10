VW Says Forget The Phaeton - Phideon Is Now The Standard For Full Size Luxury Sedans

Following the demise of the Phaeton in 2016, the Touareg was promoted to flagship status in many parts of the world. The situation is a bit different in China where the local VW-SAIC joint venture developed a new fullsize sedan to cater to the local market. The Phideon was launched in 2016 and had its best year in 2018 when sales hit 24,471 units before plummeting to 14,019 cars last year.

VW is giving its range-topping model a facelift, but the changes are rather subtle and unlikely to move the needle. The illuminated badge is among the novelties, flanked by an LED daytime running light strip that extends on the sides to meet the reworked headlights. The designers also tweaked the front bumper by adding chrome inserts and modifying the area around the fog lights, but nothing to write home about.