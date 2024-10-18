VW Says It's Slow Selling EVs Are The Future But Will Make ICE Vehicles As Long As There Still Is Demand For Them

VW remains confident that electric vehicles will prove to be the future of the automotive industry, despite a recent slowdown in demand for them in many parts of the globe.
 
Ever since Dieselgate almost a decade ago, VW has dramatically ramped up its investment in EVs and brought several zero-emission models to the market already. While recently speaking at the Paris Motor Show, VW sales and marketing boss Martin Sander said that although the future is electric, VW will continue offering ICE models for as long as customers demand them.


