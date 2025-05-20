VW Says New Electric GTI Will Be FWD Only

It seemed like just yesterday when we were celebrating the return of rear-wheel drive to mainstream cars, thanks to the EV revolution. Front-wheel drive was always a compromise that balanced packaging, manufacturing and cost—and that many enthusiasts lamented.

However, we're quickly learning that just because automakers can use new compact electric motors to power any set of wheels that they want, doesn't mean that they're all going back to RWD.

The perfect example is the upcoming electric Volkswagen Golf GTI. According to VW, the new all-electric GTI won't abandon its roots just because everyone else is doing it—it'll be front-wheel drive only, because, well... that's what a GTI is, has always been and, at least for the foreseeable future, will be.