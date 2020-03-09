VW Says They Arent Targeting Tesla With New ID.4 Crossover - Well Who Are THEY Targeting?

It's taken Volkswagen five years to bring to market a viable electric vehicle - after the e-Golf and e-Up acted as nothing more than fillers - but as far as the North American market is concerned, the wait is going to be even longer. The ID.3 hatchback will not make its way across the ocean, with the ID.4 crossover set to mark Volkswagen's revival over there.



The company is obviously anxious about this potentially pivotal moment, so it's trying to build up the expectation as best it can. Case in point this talk at the highest level between Herbert Diess, CEO of VAG, and Scott Keogh, Volkswagen Group of America CEO.



