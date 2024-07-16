VW Software Issues Abound - Majors Models Delayed By At Least 18 Months

The all-electric Volkswagen ID. Golf, due to arrive in 2027, has reportedly been delayed by 15 months, according to a new report from Germany. Manager Magazin claims the compact electric - along with several other models - will debut later than planned due to software-related issues. As such, the ID. Golf and T-Sport SUV will be revealed later, with the former arriving in 2029 and the latter in 2031. Volkswagen has yet to make an announcement on the matter, but the report notes that the Group Board of Management postponed models based on the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) earlier this month. The automaker has long suffered from software issues, with its Cariad software division even getting a new CEO last year in an attempt to straighten out any kinks.



