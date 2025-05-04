VW To Add 'TDS' Option On All Their Cars In the USA? Will This Be VW’s Surefire Way to Empty Dealerships And Kill Buying Interest From Customers?

Volkswagen, the German carmaker that’s been coasting on fumes in the American mindshare race, just rolled out a marketing blunder so tone-deaf it might as well come with a “kick me” sign. Their big idea? Plastering an “import fee” on every car sticker to tattle on President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Yep, right there next to the MPG and heated seats, customers will see exactly how much extra they’re forking over—likely $3,000 to $12,000 per ride, per soem 'experts'.



Brilliant, VW. Nothing says “buy me” like a guilt trip with a side of sticker shock. Why not just rename the Taos the “VW TDS”—Trump Derangement Special—and call it a day?



“We want to be transparent,” VW told DailyMail.com, as if buyers won’t translate that to “we’re passing the buck and you’re the sucker stuck with it.” For a brand already bleeding relevance in the U.S., this isn’t the glow-up they think it is. Customers aren’t dumb—they’ll see this “Trump Tax” and bolt for the nearest Toyota lot faster than you can say “dieselgate flashback.” VW’s already juggling German imports, border-stalled Jettas, and tariff-delayed parts for its Tennessee plant. New factories? Five years away—good luck with that.

This isn’t transparency; it’s a neon sign screaming “our prices suck, blame politics!” Shoppers don’t want a lecture with their lease—they want a deal. VW’s betting on candor, but they’re more likely to tank what’s left of their appeal. The “VW TDS” might not roll off the assembly line, but this stunt’s already got customers rolling their eyes—and their wheels—right past the dealership. Way to remind America why they’ve been forgetting you, Volkswagen.



What's YOUR call SPIES? Discuss...



