VW To Automatically Limit ID.4 EVs To 80% Charge To Reduce Fire Risk

Volkswagen has an ongoing problem with the battery pack in certain ID.4 EVs carrying the risk of catching on fire. It doesn't yet know what exactly the problem is, nor does it have a permanent fix. It does, however, know something important—it's less likely to happen when the battery is below 80%. Naturally, the Germans are issuing a safety recall over the issue. That recall comes with a pretty big ask for owners: Please don't charge above that 80% threshold. And if owners don't opt-out before next week, they may not get a choice.



Oh, so now we can do software updates?!

by u/Sensitive-Ad585 in VWiD4Owners











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