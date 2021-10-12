VW To Bring ID. California Camper Van To America

The VW ID.Buzz is an all-electric van that is apparently coming to America, an exciting prospect for those who always wanted a Type 2 but never took the leap. The VW ID. California, meanwhile, expected to be an ID.Buzz but for camping and overlanding and the like, and an all-electric VW bus that is also possibly rugged. VW confirmed the ID. California during a presentation on Thursday, during which VW talked about its electrification product roadmap. Look at all these electric cars the Volkswagen Group has in the works, and one that will be made in Hanover specifically:



