VWGroup Greenlights Plans To Export Chinese-Built EVs To Europe Starting In 2024. WHAT Could Go Wrong?

Agent001 submitted on 12/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:03 PM

Views : 456 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

VWGroup greenlights exports of Chinese built EV's to Europe beginning in 2024.

Good move or does it open a can of worms that can never be closed?






