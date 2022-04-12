VWGroup Greenlights Plans To Export Chinese-Built EVs To Europe Starting In 2024. WHAT Could Go Wrong?

VWGroup greenlights exports of Chinese built EV's to Europe beginning in 2024.



Good move or does it open a can of worms that can never be closed?







The @VWGroup has greenlighted plans to export Chinese built electric models to Europe starting 2024. First up is the @CUPRA Tavascan, which is set to be produced at the German car maker's joint venture Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Company Limited factory run with JAC in Anhui. pic.twitter.com/iUg1dFi2s0 — Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 4, 2022



