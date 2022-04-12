VWGroup Greenlights Plans To Export Chinese-Built EVs To Europe Starting In 2024. WHAT Could Go Wrong?

Agent001 submitted on 12/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:03 PM
Views : 456 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
VWGroup greenlights exports of Chinese built EV's to Europe beginning in 2024.Good move or does it open a can of worms that can never be closed?The @VWGroup has greenlighted plans to export Chinese built electric models to Europe starting 2024. First up is the @CUPRA Tavascan, which is set to be produced at the German car maker's joint venture Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Company Limited factory run with JAC in Anhui. pic.twitter.com/iUg1dFi2s0— Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 4, 2022
The @VWGroup has greenlighted plans to export Chinese built electric models to Europe starting 2024. First up is the @CUPRA Tavascan, which is set to be produced at the German car maker's joint venture Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Company Limited factory run with JAC in Anhui. pic.twitter.com/iUg1dFi2s0— Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 4, 2022
The @VWGroup has greenlighted plans to export Chinese built electric models to Europe starting 2024. First up is the @CUPRA Tavascan, which is set to be produced at the German car maker's joint venture Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Company Limited factory run with JAC in Anhui. pic.twitter.com/iUg1dFi2s0
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news