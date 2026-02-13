Valentines Days Is Around The Corner And Here Is The Perfect Gift For Your Significant Other

Larte Design may not be as universally (in)famous as other exotic aftermarket specialists from Germany like Mansory or Keyvany, but it feels like they’re making strides toward catching them up.

The international tuning studio was founded not long ago, in 2012, and specializes in creating a variety of exclusive, high-end body kits for luxury brands like Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, or Porsche, among others. This time around, their specific target is the third-generation Porsche Cayenne crossover SUV, the one that’s ICE-powered, unlike its successor, the Cayenne Electric.

In recent times, we have seen quite a few samples of how Larte Design understands how to create something that stands out in any crowd, like the Porsche 911 dressed like a clown or the magenta-shaded Lamborghini Urus dressed with the Largenda body kit. Now, though, an unsuspecting Porsche Cayenne will become the focus of Valentine’s Day festivities, as it’s quite pink, not just milky white.