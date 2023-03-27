Vancouver's Attempt To Slow Down Traffic Speeds May Be Causing More Accidents

During the pandemic, the city of Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada introduced something called the “Slow Streets” campaign. Now being made permanent, the city has added concrete barriers that some residents say have led to big accidents.

Local reporter Jill Bennett took to Twitter recently to complain that the Slow Streets barriers were causing accidents. Posting a photo of a Dodge Durango beached on one of the bright low yellow barriers, she claimed that it was the second incident she had seen related to the campaign.

Although she said that the barriers are ineffective and cause crashes, not everyone agrees. The Slow Street campaign was introduced in May 2022, in an effort to slow traffic on residential side streets and to make walking and cycling safer, reports the Daily Hive.