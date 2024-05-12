Vaticant Enters The EV Revolution With New Popemobile

Mercedes-Benz has a very long tradition and outstanding relationship with the Vatican - they've been supplying various cars for almost a century. Now, they're ready to embrace the EV revolution together.
Mercedes-Benz first started supplying various cars and other vehicles to the Vatican 94 years ago, and almost half of the time – for the past 45 years, the Pope has used the legendary "Popemobiles" based on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Colloquially known as the 'G-Wagen,' the four-wheel drive luxury SUV is produced for Mercedes by Magna Steyr (formerly Steyr-Daimler-Puch) in Graz, Austria. It was originally developed as a military off-road vehicle, but it has acquired a cult status as a luxury object in time.
 
Now, for the first time ever, the latest Popemobile created by Mercedes-Benz for Pope Francis has become a zero-emissions vehicle. To celebrate the achievement, Pope Francis invited the company's CEO, along with the teams involved in the creation of the Popemobile from Graz, Sindelfingen, and Rome, to a private audience. Naturally, they also used the opportunity to perform the hand-over ceremony of the new, unique handmade vehicle based on the latest electric G-Class to Pope Francis in the Vatican on December 4, 2024.
 


