Vegan Interiors May Be Saving Cows But Are Polluting The Environment Forever

Fine leather maker Bridge of Weir calls for transparency in the materials industry, particularly with the claims made by synthetic material manufacturers regarding the environmental friendliness of vegan leather. The Scottish company is a renowned supplier of premium leather to luxury automakers, including McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover, Polestar, and most recently, Aston Martin with its new DB12.

In a statement, Bridge of Weir believes that many leather alternatives, often marketed as "vegan," actually contain plastic components that do not biodegrade, despite being touted as eco-friendly. The firm is concerned that carmakers and consumers are being "greenwashed" with these claims.