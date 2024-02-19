Vegan Leather Is Taking Over Showrooms, But It Is Just Another Marketing Scam

Despite being a self-contradictory term, 'vegan leather' is so hot right now. If you want to make the ultimate environmentally-friendly statement, you have to order an electric car with a vegan leather interior. But the words "vegan" and "leather" can't co-exist next to each other because leather, by definition, is a material made from the skin of an animal using tanning or other processes to keep it from rotting.

We've just started this article and already we're staring the first problem in the face. "Vegan leather" is a term made up by marketing people because leather has always been associated with high-quality, upmarket vehicles. The reason marketing departments keep using it is because 'fake leather' and 'plastic leather' don't sound as sexy.


