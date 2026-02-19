Vehicle Dependability Is At An All Time Low And You Can Thank High Tech For It

Most of us tend to assume that, as technology and manufacturing standards improve over the years, vehicles should be gradually getting more reliable. However, according to a recent study, that is not the case. Data analytics and consumer intelligence company J.D. Power, known for its work on data regarding vehicle reliability, has published its 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which tells a different story than you might imagine regarding current industry trends. Let’s take a closer look at some of the study’s key findings, and what they tell us about the overall picture of vehicle reliability in today’s automotive world.



