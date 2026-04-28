Vehicle Thefts in 2025: The 10 Most Stolen Models in the U.S. BET You Can't Guess Number One!

Vehicle thefts across the United States reached their lowest levels in decades in 2025. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported 659,880 vehicles stolen nationwide—a dramatic 23% decline from 2024 and the continuation of a multi-year downward trend that began after the post-pandemic surge.



Despite the overall drop, certain models remained perennial targets for thieves. Hyundai and Kia vehicles, which dominated theft lists in recent years due to a well-publicized security vulnerability in older models, continued to appear prominently but with significantly reduced numbers. Hyundai and Kia models accounted for just 14% of all stolen vehicles in 2025, down sharply from 21% in 2023, thanks to widespread software updates and improved anti-theft technology from the manufacturers.



Popular, high-value vehicles and those with easily resalable parts also made the list. Full-size pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ford F-150 are attractive because their components command strong prices on the black market. Honda and Toyota models, known for reliability and strong resale value, remain favorites among thieves who strip them for parts or export them.



Experts attribute the national decline to better vehicle security features, increased public awareness, and stronger law enforcement efforts. However, the NICB warns that thieves are adapting quickly, with early signs of rising catalytic converter thefts in some areas.



Vehicle owners are urged to take simple precautions: park in well-lit areas, use steering-wheel locks or alarms, install aftermarket immobilizers on older models, and never leave keys inside the car. Even in a safer year, vigilance remains key.



Here is the official NICB list of the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the U.S. in 2025:



Hyundai Elantra – 21,732 thefts

Honda Accord – 17,797 thefts

Hyundai Sonata – 17,687 thefts

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – 16,764 thefts

Honda Civic – 12,725 thefts

Kia Optima – 11,521 thefts

Ford F-150 – 10,102 thefts

Toyota Camry – 9,833 thefts

Honda CR-V – 9,809 thefts

Nissan Altima – 8,445 thefts



The data highlights that while progress has been made, certain popular cars and trucks continue to require extra protection from owners.







