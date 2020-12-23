Vehicles Are 1 MILLION X BETTER Today. WHY Can't People EVER Let Go Of The Love For 'OLD SCHOOL' Cars And Trucks?

I was out today doing some Christmas shopping for the family and as usual I saw quite a few amazing cars.



Engineering and technology has progressed so far in the last 25 years and the products today are 1 million X BETTER than the cars of yesteryear.



YET, it seems that just as many an;t get enough of the OLD SCHOOL stuff.



A lot of it wretched garage. But for some reason buyers aren't phased by no Apple Carplay, lights that can't illuminate your own garage with the door closed, cool down a birdcage in the summer...on an on.



Should I continue?



How about that gasoline smell REEKING into the cabin especially in slow traffic? Ok, you get the picture.



So tell us WHY after all the advances and improvement people CANNOT let go of the old school way?



And while you're at it put the BEATLES back on and turn off that new SH_T! ;)





