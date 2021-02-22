Vehicles Blocking Charging Stations Hamper Canadian EV Owners

Tesla Model X owner Anshuman Chhabra was in the town of Canmore in Alberta, Canada, when he experienced one of the most inconvenient and annoying things that could happen to an electric car driver. Pulling up into a Tesla Supercharger, the EV owner discovered that most of the charging stations had already been occupied–not by electric cars but by fossil fuel-powered vehicles. Chhabra shared his experience in a tweet, where he noted that because the entire Supercharger station had been blocked by ICE cars, there was no space left for an electric vehicle to charge. The Model X owner ultimately ended up waiting 30 minutes to access an open slot in the Tesla Supercharger, and that was only because one of the cars blocking a stall moved out.



