Vehicles Continue to Grow In Size And Are Becoming More Deadly - Why Aren't Lawmakers Doing Anything About It?

Agent009 submitted on 12/29/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:24:58 AM

Views : 302 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Cars are huge now. This is known. These massive vehicles kill more people than smaller cars — this is also known. Yet, when confronted with these facts, automakers seem to prefer complex, expensive, high-tech solutions to reduce crashes, when there’s a much simpler option available: Make cars smaller.

Wired spoke with the chief engineering and technology officer for Stellantis recently, Ned Curic, and discussed this exact problem — how to make bigger cars safe. While he mentioned the prospect of shrinking cars, he stopped short of suggesting it for the States:


Read Article


Vehicles Continue to Grow In Size And Are Becoming More Deadly - Why Aren't Lawmakers Doing Anything About It?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)