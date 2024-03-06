Vermont Passes Law Making Fossil Fuel Companies Financially Responsible For Climate Change

Agent009 submitted on 6/3/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:35:51 AM

Views : 148 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In a historic move, Vermont has become the first US state to pass a law that makes major fossil fuel companies financially responsible for climate change damages.
 
S.259, “An act relating to climate change cost recovery,” or the Climate Superfund Act, aims to create a new financial mechanism to cover the costs of climate adaptation and mitigation, ensuring that the polluters most responsible for greenhouse gas emissions pay their fair share.
 
Governor Phil Scott (R-VT) allowed the Climate Superfund Act to become law without his signature. He explained his reason for not signing to lawmakers [via Vermont Public]:


Read Article


Vermont Passes Law Making Fossil Fuel Companies Financially Responsible For Climate Change

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)