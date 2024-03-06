Vermont Passes Law Making Fossil Fuel Companies Financially Responsible For Climate Change

In a historic move, Vermont has become the first US state to pass a law that makes major fossil fuel companies financially responsible for climate change damages.

S.259, “An act relating to climate change cost recovery,” or the Climate Superfund Act, aims to create a new financial mechanism to cover the costs of climate adaptation and mitigation, ensuring that the polluters most responsible for greenhouse gas emissions pay their fair share.

Governor Phil Scott (R-VT) allowed the Climate Superfund Act to become law without his signature. He explained his reason for not signing to lawmakers [via Vermont Public]: