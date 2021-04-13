Vermont Ski Resort Tells Ford No Broncos Will Be Allowed On Trails

Ford currently grants Bronco and Bronco Sport buyers access to its Off-Roadeo program, a two-day off-road driving school. While the website lists locations in Vermont, Texas, Nevada, and Utah, residents of Woodstock, Vermont, quickly shot down the idea in a recent virtual town hall meeting.

The driving experience – operated on Ford’s behalf by Adventure ORX of Dearborn, Michigan – was set to bring summer revenue to the Woodstock Inn & Resort. As ski-resorts are already strapped for cash in the summer months, we’d be remiss not to mention that any offseason revenue is paramount for them to remain profitable. Semantics aside, the original plan for the resort was to adapt a 189-acre ski area into an off-road course during the summer.