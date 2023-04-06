Max Verstappen WINS the Spanish Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton second and George Russell third... as Red Bull continue their dominant start to the 2023 season



Max Verstappen took a dominant victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, with Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell second and third.



While the Dutchman’s win by 24 seconds – his fifth victory in seven races and Red Bull’s 17th in 18 – was predictable, the semi-resurgence of the Silver Arrows was hardly an inevitability when the race started under cloudy skies in Barcelona.



They did not know what to make of their upgrade package and had oscillated over the weekend in their appraisal of it. But it worked well enough to turn them into the second best team on display, and by some reasonable margin.



In Hamilton’s case, he moved from fourth on the grid to finish runner-up – passing Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on fresher rubber on lap 28 of 66. He had already swept through Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Russell, who started 12th after a disappointing qualifying session in which he hit Hamilton on the straight at 210mph, also zipped through Sainz, on lap 35 for third place, eight seconds behind his team-mate.





