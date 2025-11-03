Veterinarian Claims Pets Are Less Stressed By EVs

A typical benefit of driving electric is the relative refinement and calm in the cabin, which can be quite transformative for humans who’ve made the transition. It’s a reasonable supposition that canine travelling companions would feel the benefit of that peace and quiet, too, but now that supposition has been proved with science, thanks to Skoda.

The dog-friendly car maker undertook the research as part of its ongoing sponsorship of the Crufts dog show, and roped in TV vet and dog expert Dr Scott Miller to give its findings the required authenticity.