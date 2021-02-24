Video CENSORED After Lexus NX Caught Totally NUDE While Testing

It was only about a month ago when the new Lexus NX was caught testing for the first time, and to our surprise, the camouflage is all gone now. Someone accidentally (or not) published what looks like an official video of the luxury crossover on YouTube, revealing the revamped NX in full. The clip is no longer available on the video hosting platform, but a Redditor acted quickly and uploaded it on Streamable where it’s still available at the moment of writing. Judging by the German license plate, the leak might originate from Europe, and it shows the NX 200, presumably the entry-level variant. Oddly enough, the end of the video says “NX 350h” before referring to an upcoming 450h+ variant with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. All that really matters is the styling has now leaked in full.







