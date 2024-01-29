Video Footage Busts Californians Staging Car Crash For Insurance Money

Agent009 submitted on 1/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:42:41 AM

Views : 186 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In a classic case of ‘crash and cash,’ five residents from Southern California have found themselves in hot water. They’ve been accused and charged with insurance fraud for allegedly staging a vehicular crash in their quest for an insurance payout.

The incident unfolded in Ontario, California, where a woman claimed that she had fallen victim to a hit-and-run at an intersection. While she may have believed she could outsmart the officers who responded from the Ontario Police Department, authorities managed to obtain footage from a home security camera near the intersection.



Read Article


Video Footage Busts Californians Staging Car Crash For Insurance Money

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)