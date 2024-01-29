Video Footage Busts Californians Staging Car Crash For Insurance Money

In a classic case of ‘crash and cash,’ five residents from Southern California have found themselves in hot water. They’ve been accused and charged with insurance fraud for allegedly staging a vehicular crash in their quest for an insurance payout.



The incident unfolded in Ontario, California, where a woman claimed that she had fallen victim to a hit-and-run at an intersection. While she may have believed she could outsmart the officers who responded from the Ontario Police Department, authorities managed to obtain footage from a home security camera near the intersection.







