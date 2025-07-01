Vietnam Offers $200 Reward For Those That Report Bad Drivers

Traffic cops can’t be everywhere at once, but in recent years they’ve been aided by drivers and pedestrians who hand over camera footage taken of dangerous activities. In Vietnam, however, authorities are taking things a step further and actually paying civilians to dob-in badly-behaving road users.

Starting this month, Vietnamese citizens and organizations are eligible for rewards of up to 5 million VND ($200) if they provide evidence of road safety violations. The actual amount earned may vary because it’s 10 percent of the fine amount, so some payouts will be much smaller.