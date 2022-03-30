Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Announces $4 Billion North Carolina Plant

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced the location of its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in North America.

The company has chosen Chatham County, North Carolina as the location for the facility, on which construction will begin in 2022 after the company gets the necessary permits. The factory, located at the Triangle Innovation Point mega site, will house both automotive assembly and battery manufacturing.

Covering an area of 1,977 acres, the plant will have three main areas: electric cars and buses production and assembly, EV batteries production, and ancillary industries for suppliers. VinFast will build two electric vehicles at the new plant, the VF 9 seven-passenger SUV and the VF 8 five-passenger midsize SUV.