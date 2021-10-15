Vietnamese Automaker VinFast To Begin Selling In The US Market NEXT Year

Reports from 2019 and 2020 suggested Vietnamese automaker VinFast had plans to enter the American market in 2021, though it seems that those plans have changed. A new interview with the company’s global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller reveals it will begin accepting pre-orders for the VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the US in the first half of 2022 with deliveries scheduled by the end of next year. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," Lohscheller told Reuters recently. Before entering the US market, VinFast will begin local deliveries in December this year, marking the first time actual cars from the brand are handed to customers.



